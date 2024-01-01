2017 Dodge Journey

Menu
<p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>EXCELLENT CONDITION BLACK ON BLACK FIVE PASSENGER DODGE SUV w/ GREAT MILEAGE, SITTING ON FOUR BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, EQUIPPED WITH THE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.4L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY W/ PROXIMITY ENTRY, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!</span></p>

108,969 KM

Details Description Features

SE

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
108,969KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB6HT570314

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,969 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

