$14,998+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Journey
SE
2017 Dodge Journey
SE
Location
Boss Auto
1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
905-721-1200
Certified
$14,998
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,969 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT CONDITION BLACK ON BLACK FIVE PASSENGER DODGE SUV w/ GREAT MILEAGE, SITTING ON FOUR BRAND NEW ALL SEASON TIRES, EQUIPPED WITH THE FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 2.4L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, KEYLESS ENTRY W/ PROXIMITY ENTRY, HEATED SIDE VIEW MIRRORS, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, CRUISE CONTROL, PUSH BUTTON START, WARRANTIES AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Boss Auto
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Boss Auto
Boss Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-721-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-721-1200