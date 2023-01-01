Menu
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

170,385 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury | AWD | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam | Tints

2017 Hyundai Santa Fe XL

Luxury | AWD | Leather | Roof | Navi | Cam | Tints

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Sale

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9999929
  • Stock #: 310
  • VIN: KM8SNDHFXHU256354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 170,385 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 


184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Monaco White Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, A W D Drivetrain, 7 Passenger, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Factory Navigation & Reverse Camera, Blind Spot Assist, Power Group, Parking Sensors, Fog Lights, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Third Row Climate Control, WeatherTech Mats, Proximity Access, Push-Button Start Alloy Wheels, Tinted Glass, Rear Spoiler, Tow Package, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Liftgate, and so much more!   

Manager's Notes: 
Luxurious, and practical, this Fully Loaded 2017 Hyundai Santa Fé XL Luxury Edition is perfect for the growing family! Spacious in cabin space and easy to drive even in the harshest weather conditions! Local new car dealership trade-in and extensive service records make this one an easy choice, don't wait! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

 
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Back to Top

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

