Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><em>To ensure quality control, our incoming units go through a thorough reconditioning process. While we get our new inventory ready, you can contact us and one of our sales associates will be able to assist you and answer all your questions. Full description and 30+ photos coming soon. Were appreciative of your patience, we look forward to meeting you soon!</em><br><br><strong>Relax & Take It Easy:</strong><br>Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you!<strong style=box-sizing: border-box;> </strong><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>Currently, all our prices are advertised as </span><em style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;>unfit</em><span style=font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Oxygen, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Open Sans, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif;> which simply means, you wont be able to drive the car home unless its certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. <br><br></span><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>True North Automobiles</strong><br style=box-sizing: border-box;><strong style=box-sizing: border-box;>184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. <br>1-905-576-8111</strong></p>

2017 Kia Rio

118,009 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Kia Rio

EX+ | Auto | Sunroof | Cam | Alloys | Cold Air ++

Watch This Vehicle
14501578

2017 Kia Rio

EX+ | Auto | Sunroof | Cam | Alloys | Cold Air ++

Location

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

  1. 1785168705224
  2. 1785168705746
  3. 1785168706207
  4. 1785168706630
  5. 1785168707085
  6. 1785168707522
  7. 1785168708006
  8. 1785168708457
  9. 1785168708894
  10. 1785168709353
  11. 1785168709785
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
118,009KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADN4A36H6064701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 768
  • Mileage 118,009 KM

Vehicle Description

To ensure quality control, our incoming units go through a thorough reconditioning process. While we get our new inventory ready, you can contact us and one of our sales associates will be able to assist you and answer all your questions. Full description and 30+ photos coming soon. We're appreciative of your patience, we look forward to meeting you soon!

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From True North Automobiles

Used 2019 Buick Enclave Essence | AWD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | BSM++ for sale in Oshawa, ON
2019 Buick Enclave Essence | AWD | Leather | Roof | Nav | Cam | BSM++ 183,853 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn | Crew | 5.7 L | Tinted | Cold Air & More for sale in Oshawa, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Big Horn | Crew | 5.7 L | Tinted | Cold Air & More 236,805 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Forte EX | Auto | Sunroof | CarPlay | Cam | Alloys ++ for sale in Oshawa, ON
2018 Kia Forte EX | Auto | Sunroof | CarPlay | Cam | Alloys ++ 137,019 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email True North Automobiles

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-576-XXXX

(click to show)

905-576-8111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2017 Kia Rio