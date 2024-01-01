$28,499+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V
Touring AWD
Location
Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc
168 King Street West, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
289-937-6738
Sold As Is
$28,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Overview:
Experience the epitome of style, comfort, and performance with our stunning 2018 Honda CR-V Touring. This meticulously maintained SUV seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology, luxurious features, and reliable engineering to deliver a driving experience like no other.
Key Features:
Engine & Performance:
Powered by a robust 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, the CR-V Touring delivers a perfect blend of power and fuel efficiency.
The smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ensures a seamless and responsive driving experience.
All-wheel drive (AWD) capability provides confidence and stability in various driving conditions.
Luxury and Comfort:
Plush leather seats and spacious interior provide comfort for both driver and passengers.
Dual-zone automatic climate control ensures everyone stays at their preferred temperature.
Power-adjustable and heated front seats add an extra layer of comfort, especially during colder months.
Technology and Connectivity:
The 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system is your command center, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.
A premium navigation system ensures you never lose your way, making every journey stress-free.
Stay connected with Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and a premium audio system for an immersive driving experience.
Safety and Convenience:
Honda Sensing suite of safety features includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.
A multi-angle rearview camera aids in parking and enhances overall safety.
Hands-free power tailgate adds convenience to loading and unloading cargo.
Condition:
Impeccably maintained, this 2018 Honda CR-V Touring has low mileage, a clean title, and a comprehensive service history.
Thoroughly inspected and certified by our expert technicians, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.
Extras:
This CR-V Touring comes with a set of premium alloy wheels, adding a touch of sophistication to its already sleek appearance.
Tinted windows provide privacy and reduce glare, enhancing both aesthetics and comfort.
Why Choose This CR-V:
Ideal for families, commuters, and adventure-seekers alike, the 2018 Honda CR-V Touring stands out in its class for its versatility, safety features, and luxurious touches.
Priced competitively, this CR-V represents an excellent value for those looking to elevate their driving experience without compromising on quality.
Ask Yourself:
What are your top priorities in a vehicle?
How important is technology and connectivity to your daily commute or road trips?
Are safety features a crucial factor in your decision-making process?
How does the spacious and comfortable interior align with your lifestyle?
Don't miss the opportunity to make this exceptional Honda CR-V Touring yours. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this SUV is the perfect companion for your journeys!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
