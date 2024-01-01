Menu
<p><strong>Overview:</strong></p><p>Experience the epitome of style, comfort, and performance with our stunning 2018 Honda CR-V Touring. This meticulously maintained SUV seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology, luxurious features, and reliable engineering to deliver a driving experience like no other.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><p><strong>Engine & Performance:</strong></p><p>Powered by a robust 1.5L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, the CR-V Touring delivers a perfect blend of power and fuel efficiency.</p><p>The smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) ensures a seamless and responsive driving experience.</p><p>All-wheel drive (AWD) capability provides confidence and stability in various driving conditions.</p><p><strong>Luxury and Comfort:</strong></p><p>Plush leather seats and spacious interior provide comfort for both driver and passengers.</p><p>Dual-zone automatic climate control ensures everyone stays at their preferred temperature.</p><p>Power-adjustable and heated front seats add an extra layer of comfort, especially during colder months.</p><p><strong>Technology and Connectivity:</strong></p><p>The 7-inch Display Audio touchscreen infotainment system is your command center, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.</p><p>A premium navigation system ensures you never lose your way, making every journey stress-free.</p><p>Stay connected with Bluetooth HandsFreeLink and a premium audio system for an immersive driving experience.</p><p><strong>Safety and Convenience:</strong></p><p>Honda Sensing suite of safety features includes Collision Mitigation Braking System, Lane Keeping Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, and more.</p><p>A multi-angle rearview camera aids in parking and enhances overall safety.</p><p>Hands-free power tailgate adds convenience to loading and unloading cargo.</p><p><strong>Condition:</strong></p><p>Impeccably maintained, this 2018 Honda CR-V Touring has low mileage, a clean title, and a comprehensive service history.</p><p>Thoroughly inspected and certified by our expert technicians, ensuring optimal performance and reliability.</p><p><strong>Extras:</strong></p><p>This CR-V Touring comes with a set of premium alloy wheels, adding a touch of sophistication to its already sleek appearance.</p><p>Tinted windows provide privacy and reduce glare, enhancing both aesthetics and comfort.</p><p><strong>Why Choose This CR-V:</strong></p><p>Ideal for families, commuters, and adventure-seekers alike, the 2018 Honda CR-V Touring stands out in its class for its versatility, safety features, and luxurious touches.</p><p>Priced competitively, this CR-V represents an excellent value for those looking to elevate their driving experience without compromising on quality.</p><p><strong>Ask Yourself:</strong></p><p>What are your top priorities in a vehicle?</p><p>How important is technology and connectivity to your daily commute or road trips?</p><p>Are safety features a crucial factor in your decision-making process?</p><p>How does the spacious and comfortable interior align with your lifestyle?</p><p>Dont miss the opportunity to make this exceptional Honda CR-V Touring yours. Schedule a test drive today and discover why this SUV is the perfect companion for your journeys!</p>

2018 Honda CR-V

95,000 KM

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring AWD

Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc

168 King Street West, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

289-937-6738

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

95,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H97JH101397

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD
2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 95,000 KM $28,499 + tax & lic

Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc

Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc

168 King Street West, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

289-937-6738

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Rite Tire Auto Sales Inc

289-937-6738

2018 Honda CR-V