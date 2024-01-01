Menu
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Celestial Silver Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Park Assist, Reverse Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Premium Alloy Wheels with New Michelin All-Season Tires, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Proximity Access, Power & Heated Front Seats, Push-Button Start, Rear Folding Seats and much more!   

Managers Notes: 
A car that needs no introduction, this 2018 Camry XLE is fully loaded and ready for many more years of worry-free driving. Local Ontario car and a new car dealership trade-in, this isnt one you want to miss! The body is in pristine condition and the interior has been well preserved and maintained. Need financing? We can help! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If youre not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as unfit which simply means, you wont be able to drive the car home unless its certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

2018 Toyota Camry

176,972 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry

XLE | Leather | Pano Roof | Cam | BSM & Much More!

2018 Toyota Camry

XLE | Leather | Pano Roof | Cam | BSM & Much More!

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
176,972KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1B11HK7JU042768

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 176,972 KM

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Highlights:
Celestial Silver Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Park Assist, Reverse Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Premium Alloy Wheels with New Michelin All-Season Tires, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Proximity Access, Power & Heated Front Seats, Push-Button Start, Rear Folding Seats and much more!   

Manager's Notes: 
A car that needs no introduction, this 2018 Camry XLE is fully loaded and ready for many more years of worry-free driving. Local Ontario car and a new car dealership trade-in, this isn't one you want to miss! The body is in pristine condition and the interior has been well preserved and maintained. Need financing? We can help! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris

Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2. 
1-905-576-8111

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2018 Toyota Camry