2018 Toyota Camry
XLE | Leather | Pano Roof | Cam | BSM & Much More!
Location
True North Automobiles
184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2
905-576-8111
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 176,972 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Celestial Silver Metallic Exterior on Black Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Power Panoramic Sunroof, Blind Spot Assist, Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, Park Assist, Reverse Camera, Power Group, Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Controls, Premium Alloy Wheels with New Michelin All-Season Tires, Dual Climate Control, Cold Air Conditioning, Proximity Access, Power & Heated Front Seats, Push-Button Start, Rear Folding Seats and much more!
Manager's Notes:
A car that needs no introduction, this 2018 Camry XLE is fully loaded and ready for many more years of worry-free driving. Local Ontario car and a new car dealership trade-in, this isn't one you want to miss! The body is in pristine condition and the interior has been well preserved and maintained. Need financing? We can help! Call now and book your appointment! - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
True North Automobiles
184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Features
True North Automobiles
