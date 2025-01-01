Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=font-family: Segoe UI, sans-serif; font-size: 18px;>EXCELLENT CONDITION GRAY ON BLACK NISSAN SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.8L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, PUSH BUTTON START, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD/AUX RADIO, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!</span></p>

2018 Nissan Sentra

136,892 KM

Details Description Features

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

Watch This Vehicle
12141951

2018 Nissan Sentra

1.8 SV

Location

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5

905-721-1200

  1. 1738251212
  2. 1738251213
  3. 1738251217
  4. 1738251222
  5. 1738251228
  6. 1738251233
  7. 1738251237
  8. 1738251241
  9. 1738251246
  10. 1738251250
  11. 1738251254
  12. 1738251258
  13. 1738251262
  14. 1738251266
  15. 1738251271
  16. 1738251275
  17. 1738251279
  18. 1738251283
  19. 1738251288
  20. 1738251293
  21. 1738251297
  22. 1738251301
  23. 1738251306
  24. 1738251309
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
136,892KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP4JY215698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 215698
  • Mileage 136,892 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT CONDITION GRAY ON BLACK NISSAN SEDAN W/ GREAT MILEAGE, EQUIPPED W/ THE SUPER FUEL EFFICIENT 4 CYLINDER 1.8L DOHC ENGINE, LOADED W/ HEATED SEATS, REAR-VIEW CAMERA, POWER LOCKS/WINDOWS AND MIRRORS, PUSH BUTTON START, AIR CONDITIONING, KEYLESS/PROXIMITY ENTRY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, CRUISE CONTROL, AM/FM/CD/AUX RADIO, WARRANTY AND MORE! This vehicle comes certified with all-in pricing excluding HST tax and licensing. Also included is a complimentary 36 days complete coverage safety and powertrain warranty, and one year limited powertrain warranty. Please visit our website at www.bossauto.ca today!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Boss Auto

Used 2008 Chevrolet Impala 2LS for sale in Oshawa, ON
2008 Chevrolet Impala 2LS 82,681 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf 1.8T COMFORTLINE for sale in Oshawa, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf 1.8T COMFORTLINE 54,833 KM $15,698 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Edge SEL V6 for sale in Oshawa, ON
2013 Ford Edge SEL V6 178,208 KM $9,698 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Boss Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Boss Auto

Boss Auto

1399 Simcoe Street North, Oshawa, ON L1G 4X5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-721-XXXX

(click to show)

905-721-1200

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,998

+ taxes & licensing

Boss Auto

905-721-1200

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Sentra