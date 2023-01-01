$45,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Tesla Model 3
Long Range | FSD | Summon | 19" Wheels | Sunroof
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,190 KM
Vehicle Description
We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory!
Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase.
184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111
Vehicle Highlights:
Pearl White Multi-Coat Exterior on All Black Premium Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Full Self Driving Package Included, Long Range RWD, 19" Sport Wheels with Like-New Continental All-Season Tires, Surround View & Cabin Cameras, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Free Tesla Premium Connectivity For Life, Heated Seats, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, DashCam Capable, Tesla Home Charger Included, Tesla Drive Unit Limited Warranty & Battery Limited Warranty until June 8th, 2026 or 192,000 KMS, 2 Key Cards, All-Season Mats Included, Up-to-date Software Upgrades, and so much more!
Manager's Notes:
"This 1 Owner, Clean Carfax Canada report 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range has so many options & tech that it would take a long time to get through it all. The car is in pristine condition inside and out, the previous owner took extremely good care of it and it shows! Local Ontario car with no stories and no worries, give us a call and set up your appointment today!" - Mina Morris
Relax & Take It Easy:
Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus.
