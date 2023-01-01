Menu
2018 Tesla Model 3

108,190 KM

$45,495

+ tax & licensing
$45,495

+ taxes & licensing

True North Automobiles

905-576-8111

2018 Tesla Model 3

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range | FSD | Summon | 19" Wheels | Sunroof

2018 Tesla Model 3

Long Range | FSD | Summon | 19" Wheels | Sunroof

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

905-576-8111

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $795

Sale

$45,495

+ taxes & licensing

108,190KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9999980
  • Stock #: 311
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EA8JF125632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 311
  • Mileage 108,190 KM

Vehicle Description

We accept all trades! Financing available! Lowest rate financing. All credit approved! Open 7 days/week. For more information, please visit our website! Get to know us on IG @TrueNorth_Automobiles & on FB @TrueNorthAutomobiles.ca. Be one of the first to know of upcoming specials and inventory! 

 

Thank you for considering True North Automobiles for your next car purchase. 

 

184 King Street West, Oshawa. 1-905-576-8111

 

Vehicle Highlights:

Pearl White Multi-Coat Exterior on All Black Premium Leather Interior, Automatic Transmission, Full Self Driving Package Included, Long Range RWD, 19" Sport Wheels with Like-New Continental All-Season Tires, Surround View & Cabin Cameras, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Free Tesla Premium Connectivity For Life, Heated Seats, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, DashCam Capable, Tesla Home Charger Included, Tesla Drive Unit Limited Warranty & Battery Limited Warranty until June 8th, 2026 or 192,000 KMS, 2 Key Cards, All-Season Mats Included, Up-to-date Software Upgrades, and so much more!

 

Manager's Notes: 

"This 1 Owner, Clean Carfax Canada report 2018 Tesla Model 3 Long Range has so many options & tech that it would take a long time to get through it all. The car is in pristine condition inside and out, the previous owner took extremely good care of it and it shows! Local Ontario car with no stories and no worries, give us a call and set up your appointment today!" - Mina Morris

 

Relax & Take It Easy:

Buying a used car should be a fun experience, unfortunately, it all gets a little overwhelming sometimes. If you're not sure about the process or have any questions, feel free to reach out and one of our experienced associates would be happy to assist you! For additional peace of mind with your purchase, we offer Lubrico extended warranties with all certified purchases for up to four years! Currently, all our prices are advertised as "unfit" which simply means, you won't be able to drive the car home unless it's certified. Certification is available for an additional $795 which will also include a 36-day guarantee. Earning your trust is our top priority, earning your business is a bonus. 

 

True North Automobiles

184 King Street West, Oshawa, L1J 2J2.
1-905-576-8111

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
True North Automobiles

True North Automobiles

184 King St W, Oshawa, ON L1J 2J2

