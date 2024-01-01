$56,900+ tax & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Location
ENG Automotive Group
56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
905-728-6511
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$56,900
+ taxes & licensing
47,900KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4RJKDT2M8199757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Semi-Automatic / Tiptronic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 47,900 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Convenience
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control
Security
Automatic High Beams
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
ENG Automotive Group
56 Bloor St. East, Oshawa, ON L1H 3M2
