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PLEASE NOTE - THIS IS A 1994 MAZDA MIATA AND NOT A 1996 MODEL YEAR *** OTTAWA’S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER!! SMETANA APPROVED *** We are HUGE fans of Miatas...pound for pound, this is the most fun you will have in a roadster spending this little amount of money!! Yes, it is a 1994, finished in British Racing Green with contrasting black fabric seating surfaces, Momo steering wheel, wood gear shift and parking brake handle, alloy wheels all compliment this amazing driving 1994 Mazda Miata. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! Advertised price includes $22 OMVIC fee and $40 Carfax fee; excludes taxes and licensing. #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

1996 Mazda Miata MX-5

214,567 KM

Details Description

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

1996 Mazda Miata MX-5

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A 1994 MAZDA MIATA

Watch This Vehicle
14074647

1996 Mazda Miata MX-5

PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A 1994 MAZDA MIATA

Location

Import Car Centre

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

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Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
214,567KM
VIN JM1NA3518R0512284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 512284
  • Mileage 214,567 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE NOTE - THIS IS A 1994 MAZDA MIATA AND NOT A 1996 MODEL YEAR *** OTTAWA’S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER!! SMETANA APPROVED *** We are HUGE fans of Miatas...pound for pound, this is the most fun you will have in a roadster spending this little amount of money!! Yes, it is a 1994, finished in British Racing Green with contrasting black fabric seating surfaces, Momo steering wheel, wood gear shift and parking brake handle, alloy wheels all compliment this amazing driving 1994 Mazda Miata. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

Advertised price includes $22 OMVIC fee and $40 Carfax fee; excludes taxes and licensing. #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Import Car Centre

Import Car Centre

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
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613-722-3030

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$8,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Import Car Centre

613-722-3030

1996 Mazda Miata MX-5