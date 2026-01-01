$8,950+ taxes & licensing
1996 Mazda Miata MX-5
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A 1994 MAZDA MIATA
1996 Mazda Miata MX-5
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS A 1994 MAZDA MIATA
Location
Import Car Centre
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 512284
- Mileage 214,567 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE NOTE - THIS IS A 1994 MAZDA MIATA AND NOT A 1996 MODEL YEAR *** OTTAWA’S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER!! SMETANA APPROVED *** We are HUGE fans of Miatas...pound for pound, this is the most fun you will have in a roadster spending this little amount of money!! Yes, it is a 1994, finished in British Racing Green with contrasting black fabric seating surfaces, Momo steering wheel, wood gear shift and parking brake handle, alloy wheels all compliment this amazing driving 1994 Mazda Miata. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
Advertised price includes $22 OMVIC fee and $40 Carfax fee; excludes taxes and licensing. #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
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613-722-3030