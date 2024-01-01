Menu
The BMW Z3 2dr Roadster is a captivating two-seater sports car that combines timeless design with exhilarating performance. The Z3 Roadster's classic roadster silhouette exudes charm and sophistication. Its compact proportions, elongated hood, and short overhangs create a harmonious balance, The 5-speed manual transmission allows precise gear changes, putting you in control of the driving experience. Despite its compact dimensions, the Z3 Roadster provides ample legroom and headroom for both driver and passenger. Standard features include ABS (anti-lock braking system) and traction control, ensuring stability during spirited drives.

1998 BMW 3 Series

91,827 KM

$24,871

+ tax & licensing
1998 BMW 3 Series

Z3 2dr Roadster 2.8L

1998 BMW 3 Series

Z3 2dr Roadster 2.8L

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$24,871

+ taxes & licensing

91,827KM
VIN 4USCJ3329WLC09749

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 91,827 KM

Vehicle Description

The BMW Z3 2dr Roadster is a captivating two-seater sports car that combines timeless design with exhilarating performance. The Z3 Roadster's classic roadster silhouette exudes charm and sophistication. Its compact proportions, elongated hood, and short overhangs create a harmonious balance, The 5-speed manual transmission allows precise gear changes, putting you in control of the driving experience. Despite its compact dimensions, the Z3 Roadster provides ample legroom and headroom for both driver and passenger. Standard features include ABS (anti-lock braking system) and traction control, ensuring stability during spirited drives.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

$24,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

1998 BMW 3 Series