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2003 Buick Century

57,100 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Buick Century

CUSTOM

Watch This Vehicle
14463403

2003 Buick Century

CUSTOM

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,100KM
Fair Condition
VIN 2g4ws52j231241943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 57,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Power Folding Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
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613-218-3354

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$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2003 Buick Century