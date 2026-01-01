$5,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2003 Buick Century
CUSTOM
2003 Buick Century
CUSTOM
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
57,100KM
Fair Condition
VIN 2g4ws52j231241943
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 57,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Emergency Trunk Release
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Power Folding Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
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613-218-XXXX(click to show)
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing>
AZ Auto Sales and Services
613-218-3354
2003 Buick Century