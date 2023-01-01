Menu
Used 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 for sale in Ottawa, ON

2005 Chevrolet Silverado

401,680 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2005 Chevrolet Silverado

4X4

2005 Chevrolet Silverado

4X4

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

401,680KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 401,680 KM

Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-XXXX

613-850-2886

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

2005 Chevrolet Silverado