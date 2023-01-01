Menu
Used 2004 Ford Mustang 40th Anniversary for sale in Ottawa, ON

2004 Ford Mustang

109,652 KM

Details

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford Mustang

40th Anniversary

2004 Ford Mustang

40th Anniversary

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

109,652KM
Used
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 109,652 KM

Used Trucks Ottawa

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

613-850-2886

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used Trucks Ottawa

613-850-2886

2004 Ford Mustang