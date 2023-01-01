$9,995+ tax & licensing
2004 Ford Mustang
40th Anniversary
2004 Ford Mustang
40th Anniversary
Location
Used Trucks Ottawa
1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5
613-850-2886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
109,652KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 109,652 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Used Trucks Ottawa
Used Trucks Ottawa
1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used Trucks Ottawa
613-850-2886
2004 Ford Mustang