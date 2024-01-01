$3,000+ tax & licensing
2006 Saab 9-3
5dr Hbk Auto
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Sold As Is
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 229,034 KM
Vehicle Description
Super nice 2006 Saab with Sunroof, turbo and many more features. Heated seats add a touch of luxury, making chilly mornings more bearable. **COMMERCIAL LEASING OR FINANCING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ... ...
Vehicle Features
