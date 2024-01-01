Menu
>>10500 + TAX  SOLD AS IS>>

>>>ACCIDENT FREE>>

>>>ONE OWNER>>

>>>AUTOMATIC, 4X4>>

>>>6 CYLINDER 4 LITERS>>

>>>AIR CONDITION>>

>>>POWER GROUP>>

>>>106169 KM>>

>>>FAILRY NEW TIRES>>

MUST BE SEEN, SOLD AS IS 

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold "as-is" and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality

2009 Ford Ranger

106,169 KM

$10,500

+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Ranger

AUTOMATIC, ACCIDENT FREE, 4X4, 1 OWNER, A/C, 106KM

2009 Ford Ranger

AUTOMATIC, ACCIDENT FREE, 4X4, 1 OWNER, A/C, 106KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,169KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTZR45E09PA20360

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 106,169 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE

>>10500 + TAX  SOLD AS IS>>

>>ACCIDENT FREE>>

>>ONE OWNER>>

>>AUTOMATIC, 4X4>>

>>6 CYLINDER 4 LITERS>>

>>AIR CONDITION>>

>>POWER GROUP>>

>>106169 KM>>

>>FAILRY NEW TIRES>>

MUST BE SEEN, SOLD AS IS 

The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
$10,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2009 Ford Ranger