$10,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Ranger
AUTOMATIC, ACCIDENT FREE, 4X4, 1 OWNER, A/C, 106KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$10,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 106,169 KM
Vehicle Description
MUST BE SEEN, SOLD AS IS
The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality
613-744-7090