This Vehicle is sold AS IS, in current condition. No warranty implemented or implied. No vehicle safety inspection provided. Dealer will provide safety estimate details.

2009 Honda Accord

61,297 KM

$8,887.50

+ tax & licensing
EX-L Vehicle sold AS IS

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

61,297KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1HGCP268X9A809824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,297 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is sold AS IS, in current condition.
No warranty implemented or implied.
No vehicle safety inspection provided.
Dealer will provide safety estimate details.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

