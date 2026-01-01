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2009 Nissan Sentra
2.0
2009 Nissan Sentra
2.0
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$2,126
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
180,000KM
VIN 3N1AB61EX9L662263
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0679B
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $2190 - Myers Cadillac is just $2126!
This 2009 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 180,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This 2009 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 180,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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$2,126
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2009 Nissan Sentra