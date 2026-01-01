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Compare at $2190 - Myers Cadillac is just $2126! <br> <br>This 2009 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 180,000 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2009 Nissan Sentra

180,000 KM

Details Description

$2,126

+ taxes & licensing
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2009 Nissan Sentra

2.0

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14501302

2009 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$2,126

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
180,000KM
VIN 3N1AB61EX9L662263

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0679B
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $2190 - Myers Cadillac is just $2126!

This 2009 Nissan Sentra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This sedan has 180,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
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613-225-2277

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$2,126

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2009 Nissan Sentra