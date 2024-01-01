$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" Sport
2010 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
133,457KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTLR4FE7APA35866
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 133,457 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Power Outlet
Email DriveTown Ottawa
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
