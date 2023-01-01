$19,871+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford F-350
XLT
2011 Ford F-350
XLT
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$19,871
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5103
- Mileage 325,849 KM
Vehicle Description
F350 SUPER DUTY READY FOR WORK!! DEISEL ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ...
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Convenience
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email DriveTown Ottawa
DriveTown Ottawa
Call Dealer
613-822-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
613-822-2725