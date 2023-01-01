Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>F350 SUPER DUTY READY FOR WORK!! DEISEL <span class=js-trim-text style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px; data-text=<p><span class= data-wordcount=80>***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ...</span><span style=color: #64748b; font-family: Inter, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Segoe UI, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 12px;> ...</span></p>

2011 Ford F-350

325,849 KM

Details Description Features

$19,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford F-350

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford F-350

XLT

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1703110954
  2. 1703110954
  3. 1703110955
  4. 1703110954
  5. 1703110954
  6. 1703110954
  7. 1703110955
  8. 1703110954
  9. 1703110954
  10. 1703110950
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$19,871

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
325,849KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FT8W3BT9BEB46137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5103
  • Mileage 325,849 KM

Vehicle Description

F350 SUPER DUTY READY FOR WORK!! DEISEL ***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2019 Ford F-150 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Ford F-150 174,479 KM $32,871 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Ford Focus 5dr HB Titanium 139,349 KM $13,871 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Econoline E-150 XLT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Ford Econoline E-150 XLT 177,106 KM $22,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

Contact Seller
2011 Ford F-350