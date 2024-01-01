Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Toyota Avalon

183,185 KM

Details Features

$12,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Toyota Avalon

XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Toyota Avalon

XLE

Location

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

  1. 1707056601
  2. 1707056603
  3. 1707056606
  4. 1707056609
  5. 1707056612
  6. 1707056614
  7. 1707056616
  8. 1707056619
  9. 1707056621
  10. 1707056624
  11. 1707056626
  12. 1707056629
  13. 1707056632
  14. 1707056634
  15. 1707056637
  16. 1707056640
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
183,185KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4T1BK3DB0BU384482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,185 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Manual Steering
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2018 Kia Soul EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Kia Soul EX 124,385 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring 136,285 KM $13,985 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru Outback Touring for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Subaru Outback Touring 83,085 KM $20,985 + tax & lic

Email Sean's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

Call Dealer

613-820-XXXX

(click to show)

613-820-8588

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

613-820-8588

Contact Seller
2011 Toyota Avalon