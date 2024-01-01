Menu
2012 F350 DUMPTRUCK READY FOR WORK!! LANDSCAPING PROJECTS OR ANY JOB SITE!!

2012 Ford F-350

90,494 KM

$35,871

+ tax & licensing
2012 Ford F-350

2012 Ford F-350

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$35,871

+ taxes & licensing

90,494KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FDRF3H68CEB71078

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 90,494 KM

2012 F350 DUMPTRUCK READY FOR WORK!! LANDSCAPING PROJECTS OR ANY JOB SITE!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

2012 Ford F-350