Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Honda Civic

163,891 KM

Details Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Honda Civic

LX

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1714424672
  2. 1714424672
  3. 1714424672
  4. 1714424672
  5. 1714424672
  6. 1714424673
  7. 1714424672
  8. 1714424673
  9. 1714424672
  10. 1714424672
  11. 1714424672
  12. 1714424672
  13. 1714424672
  14. 1714424672
  15. 1714424672
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
163,891KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F4XCH056961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 97
  • Mileage 163,891 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD SL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD SL 157,598 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Sienna 5DR V6 LE 7-PASS AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Toyota Sienna 5DR V6 LE 7-PASS AWD 178,559 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS 170,593 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2012 Honda Civic