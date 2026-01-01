$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2012 Infiniti EX35
2012 Infiniti EX35
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
157,127KM
VIN JN1AJ0HR8CM451908
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 25-2433A
- Mileage 157,127 KM
Vehicle Description
This Infiniti EX35 is one of the most engaging small luxury crossovers in its competitive segment. This 2012 INFINITI EX35 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Poised with an intimately tailored interior and technologies engineered to intuit your needs, this Infiniti EX35 is designed to be the ultimate expression of you, the individual. Every thoughtful detail seems to have you in mind even before you enter the vehicle. An impressive V6 engine delivers energizing performance while you ride in comfort. With a stylishly sleep, coupe-like exterior attracting all the right kind of attention, your EX35 wont be the only one seeking a closer connection with you.
This SUV has 157,127 km. It's Maroon in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Poised with an intimately tailored interior and technologies engineered to intuit your needs, this Infiniti EX35 is designed to be the ultimate expression of you, the individual. Every thoughtful detail seems to have you in mind even before you enter the vehicle. An impressive V6 engine delivers energizing performance while you ride in comfort. With a stylishly sleep, coupe-like exterior attracting all the right kind of attention, your EX35 wont be the only one seeking a closer connection with you.
This SUV has 157,127 km. It's Maroon in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Nissan Kicks SV - Low Mileage 28,749 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Camry HYBRID Hybrid 185,456 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD - Heated Seats - $276 B/W 9,786 KM $43,273 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2012 Infiniti EX35