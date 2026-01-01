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This Infiniti EX35 is one of the most engaging small luxury crossovers in its competitive segment. This 2012 INFINITI EX35 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.<br> <br>Poised with an intimately tailored interior and technologies engineered to intuit your needs, this Infiniti EX35 is designed to be the ultimate expression of you, the individual. Every thoughtful detail seems to have you in mind even before you enter the vehicle. An impressive V6 engine delivers energizing performance while you ride in comfort. With a stylishly sleep, coupe-like exterior attracting all the right kind of attention, your EX35 wont be the only one seeking a closer connection with you.<br> <br>This SUV has 157,127 km. Its Maroon in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2012 Infiniti EX35

157,127 KM

Details Description

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2012 Infiniti EX35

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14294927

2012 Infiniti EX35

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
157,127KM
VIN JN1AJ0HR8CM451908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25-2433A
  • Mileage 157,127 KM

Vehicle Description

This Infiniti EX35 is one of the most engaging small luxury crossovers in its competitive segment. This 2012 INFINITI EX35 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Poised with an intimately tailored interior and technologies engineered to intuit your needs, this Infiniti EX35 is designed to be the ultimate expression of you, the individual. Every thoughtful detail seems to have you in mind even before you enter the vehicle. An impressive V6 engine delivers energizing performance while you ride in comfort. With a stylishly sleep, coupe-like exterior attracting all the right kind of attention, your EX35 wont be the only one seeking a closer connection with you.

This SUV has 157,127 km. It's Maroon in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
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613-596-2587

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Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

2012 Infiniti EX35