2012 Infiniti G37
SPORT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2012 Infiniti G37
SPORT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$7,153
+ taxes & licensing
260,199KM
Used
VIN JN1CV6AR0CM680092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 260,199 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
Compare at $7368 - Our Price is just $7153!
This Infiniti G37 is one of the sportier luxury cars in its class. This 2012 INFINITI G37 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Make a powerful statement with this beautiful Infiniti G37. Its head-turning design is backed up by impressive performance from the responsive engine to the competent handling. Inside, youll be welcomed with premium materials and modern technology. If you want a luxury car that wont blend in with the mundane, this exciting, yet dignified Infiniti G37 is a top choice. This sedan has 260,199 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 328HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
2012 Infiniti G37