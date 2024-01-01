Menu
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $7368 - Our Price is just $7153!

This Infiniti G37 is one of the sportier luxury cars in its class. This 2012 INFINITI G37 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Make a powerful statement with this beautiful Infiniti G37. Its head-turning design is backed up by impressive performance from the responsive engine to the competent handling. Inside, youll be welcomed with premium materials and modern technology. If you want a luxury car that wont blend in with the mundane, this exciting, yet dignified Infiniti G37 is a top choice. This sedan has 260,199 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 328HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa.

2012 Infiniti G37

260,199 KM

$7,153

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

Used
VIN JN1CV6AR0CM680092

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 260,199 KM

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $7368 - Our Price is just $7153!

This Infiniti G37 is one of the sportier luxury cars in its class. This 2012 INFINITI G37 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Make a powerful statement with this beautiful Infiniti G37. Its head-turning design is backed up by impressive performance from the responsive engine to the competent handling. Inside, youll be welcomed with premium materials and modern technology. If you want a luxury car that wont blend in with the mundane, this exciting, yet dignified Infiniti G37 is a top choice. This sedan has 260,199 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 328HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Aluminum Wheels

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587

