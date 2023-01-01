Menu
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

220,339 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

AUTO, 6 PASSENGER, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP. 220KM

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

AUTO, 6 PASSENGER, BLUETOOTH, POWER GROUP. 220KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

220,339KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9825646
  • Stock #: C0128801
  • VIN: JM1CW2DL3C0128801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 220,339 KM

Vehicle Description

7900 + TAX + LICENSING>>COMES FULLY CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

AUTOMATIC, AIR CONDITION, 4 CYLINDERS, 6 PASSENGERS, BLUETOOTH, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, TINTED WINDOWS, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, COTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE. OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

