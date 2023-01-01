Menu
E 350 V8, EXTENDED  A/C, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, SAFETY INCLUDED! WE FINANCE...**COMMERCIAL LEASING OR FINANCING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ...

2013 Ford Econoline

69,990 KM

Details Description Features

$26,871

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Ext Commercial

2013 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Ext Commercial

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$26,871

+ taxes & licensing

69,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTSS3EL8DDA12032

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Stock # A5087
  • Mileage 69,990 KM

Vehicle Description

E 350 V8, EXTENDED  A/C, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, SAFETY INCLUDED! WE FINANCE...**COMMERCIAL LEASING OR FINANCING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

$26,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2013 Ford Econoline