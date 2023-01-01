Menu
V8, EXTENDED 8 PASSENGER A/CPOWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, SAFETY INCLUDED! WE FINANCE...**COMMERCIAL LEASING OR FINANCING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES

2013 Ford Econoline

177,106 KM

$22,871

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Econoline

E-150 XLT

2013 Ford Econoline

E-150 XLT

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,871

+ taxes & licensing

177,106KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMNE1BW9DDA55653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # A5115
  • Mileage 177,106 KM

Vehicle Description

V8, EXTENDED 8 PASSENGER A/CPOWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, SAFETY INCLUDED! WE FINANCE...**COMMERCIAL LEASING OR FINANCING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ...

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

$22,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2013 Ford Econoline