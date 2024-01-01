Menu
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE 

>>6900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>

>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>

>>WINTER TIRES SET INCLUDED>>

AUTOMATIC, 4CYLINDER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA,  BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY. CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

256,374 KM

Details Description Features

$6,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GT W/TECH PACKAGE, AUTO, NAV, CAMERA, PANORAMIC

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GT W/TECH PACKAGE, AUTO, NAV, CAMERA, PANORAMIC

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
256,374KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHD35LEXDU031988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 256,374 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTOMATIC, 4CYLINDER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA,  BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY. CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT