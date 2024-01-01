$6,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT
GT W/TECH PACKAGE, AUTO, NAV, CAMERA, PANORAMIC
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 256,374 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
1367 LABRIE AVE
>>1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED>>
>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>
>>WINTER TIRES SET INCLUDED>>
AUTOMATIC, 4CYLINDER, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY. CHECK OUT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
