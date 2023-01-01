2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 5 1 , 4 9 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10055574

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 51,495 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.