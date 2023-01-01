Menu
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

51,495 KM

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
$25,995

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL

Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

51,495KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10055574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,495 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Used Trucks Ottawa

1493 Sieveright Ave, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M5

