2013 Fully loaded, incl. A/C, push button starter, remote locking, two position sunroof, moonroof, both with interior automatic covers, power windows throughout up/down, 13 speaker Meridian Surround Sound Stereo system

2013 Jaguar XJ

190,120 KM

$15,871

+ tax & licensing
2013 Jaguar XJ

4DR SDN AWD

2013 Jaguar XJ

4DR SDN AWD

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1707415292
  2. 1707415291
  3. 1707415292
  4. 1707415291
  5. 1707415292
  6. 1707415288
  7. 1707415290
  8. 1707415291
  9. 1707415290
  10. 1707415290
  11. 1707415292
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,871

+ taxes & licensing

190,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN SAJXJ1CD9D8V45509

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5271
  • Mileage 190,120 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Fully loaded, incl. A/C, push button starter, remote locking, two position sunroof, moonroof, both with interior automatic covers, power windows throughout up/down, 13 speaker Meridian Surround Sound Stereo system

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

$15,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2013 Jaguar XJ