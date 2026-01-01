$13,650+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Avalon
XLE, FWD, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, 110K
2013 Toyota Avalon
XLE, FWD, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, 110K
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$13,650
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 110,887 KM
Vehicle Description
💰 Price: $13,650 + Tax + Licensing
🚗 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Front-Wheel Drive) in excellent condition and well maintained.
Features:
✅ Power Sunroof
✅ Keyless Entry
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity
✅ Navigation System
✅ Backup Camera
✅ Aftermarket Touchscreen Radio
✅ Air Conditioning
✅ Alloy Wheels
✅ Power Windows & Locks
✅ Cruise Control
✅ Steering Wheel Controls
✅ Spacious Interior & Cargo Area
Included:
✔ Ontario or Quebec Safety Certification
✔ Winter Tire Set Included
This reliable and fuel-efficient SUV is perfect for daily commuting, family use, or road trips. Toyota's reputation for durability makes the RAV4 one of the most sought-after SUVs on the market.
📍 Available at: Rony's Auto Sales
📍 1367 Labrie Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario
📞 Contact us today to schedule a viewing or test drive
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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613-744-7090