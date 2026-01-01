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<p>💰 Price: $13,650 + Tax + Licensing<br>🚗 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Front-Wheel Drive) in excellent condition and well maintained.<br>Features:<br>✅ Power Sunroof<br>✅ Keyless Entry<br>✅ Bluetooth Connectivity<br>✅ Navigation System<br>✅ Backup Camera<br>✅ Aftermarket Touchscreen Radio<br>✅ Air Conditioning<br>✅ Alloy Wheels<br>✅ Power Windows & Locks<br>✅ Cruise Control<br>✅ Steering Wheel Controls<br>✅ Spacious Interior & Cargo Area<br>Included:<br>✔ Ontario or Quebec Safety Certification<br>✔ Winter Tire Set Included<br>This reliable and fuel-efficient SUV is perfect for daily commuting, family use, or road trips. Toyotas reputation for durability makes the RAV4 one of the most sought-after SUVs on the market.<br>📍 Available at: Ronys Auto Sales<br>📍 1367 Labrie Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario<br>📞 Contact us today to schedule a viewing or test drive</p>

2013 Toyota Avalon

110,887 KM

Details Description Features

$13,650

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Toyota Avalon

XLE, FWD, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, 110K

Watch This Vehicle
14291084

2013 Toyota Avalon

XLE, FWD, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, 110K

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,650

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,887KM
Good Condition
VIN 4T1BK1EBXDU048523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 110,887 KM

Vehicle Description

💰 Price: $13,650 + Tax + Licensing
🚗 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Front-Wheel Drive) in excellent condition and well maintained.
Features:
✅ Power Sunroof
✅ Keyless Entry
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity
✅ Navigation System
✅ Backup Camera
✅ Aftermarket Touchscreen Radio
✅ Air Conditioning
✅ Alloy Wheels
✅ Power Windows & Locks
✅ Cruise Control
✅ Steering Wheel Controls
✅ Spacious Interior & Cargo Area
Included:
✔ Ontario or Quebec Safety Certification
✔ Winter Tire Set Included
This reliable and fuel-efficient SUV is perfect for daily commuting, family use, or road trips. Toyota's reputation for durability makes the RAV4 one of the most sought-after SUVs on the market.
📍 Available at: Rony's Auto Sales
📍 1367 Labrie Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario
📞 Contact us today to schedule a viewing or test drive

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
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613-744-7090

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$13,650

+ taxes & licensing>

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2013 Toyota Avalon