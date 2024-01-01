$16,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 BMW 4 Series
428i xDrive
2014 BMW 4 Series
428i xDrive
Location
Autoland
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
613-794-6011
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
150,200KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBA3N5C53EK197452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 150,200 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Autoland
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 150,200 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
1991 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.3 224,300 KM $5,000 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Base 114,863 KM $16,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Autoland
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autoland
4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-794-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
Autoland
613-794-6011
2014 BMW 4 Series