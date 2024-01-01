Menu
2014 BMW 4 Series

150,200 KM

Details

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
2014 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive

2014 BMW 4 Series

428i xDrive

Location

Autoland

4180 Albion Rd Unit 1, Ottawa, ON K1T 3W1

613-794-6011

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

150,200KM
Used
VIN WBA3N5C53EK197452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 150,200 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series 428i xDrive 150,200 KM $16,000 + tax & lic
