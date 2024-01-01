Menu
OnStar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Chrome Accessories Package, Power Windows!

Haul your employees or guests with ease in this Chevrolet Express passenger van. This 2014 Chevrolet Express Passenger is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

This Chevrolet Express passenger van is a full-size platform with an expansive number of seats. If you want the capability of a truck, but need the passenger and cargo space provided by a van, this Chevrolet Express is perfect fit for you. You can haul big payloads, lots of people and or customize this Express to perfectly fit for your business needs.This van has 181,935 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Chrome Accessories Package, Power Windows.

181,935 KM

Passenger LT - OnStar

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

181,935KM
Used
VIN 1GNSGCF47E1163270

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 181,935 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chevrolet Express passenger van is a full-size platform with an expansive number of seats. If you want the capability of a truck, but need the passenger and cargo space provided by a van, this Chevrolet Express is perfect fit for you. You can haul big payloads, lots of people and or customize this Express to perfectly fit for your business needs.This van has 181,935 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Chrome Accessories Package, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Onstar

Additional Features

Chrome Accessories Package

