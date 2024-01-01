$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Express
Passenger LT - OnStar
2014 Chevrolet Express
Passenger LT - OnStar
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
181,935KM
Used
VIN 1GNSGCF47E1163270
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 181,935 KM
Vehicle Description
OnStar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Chrome Accessories Package, Power Windows!
Haul your employees or guests with ease in this Chevrolet Express passenger van. This 2014 Chevrolet Express Passenger is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This Chevrolet Express passenger van is a full-size platform with an expansive number of seats. If you want the capability of a truck, but need the passenger and cargo space provided by a van, this Chevrolet Express is perfect fit for you. You can haul big payloads, lots of people and or customize this Express to perfectly fit for your business needs.This van has 181,935 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Chrome Accessories Package, Power Windows.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Interior
Cruise Control
Safety
Onstar
Additional Features
Chrome Accessories Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2014 Chevrolet Express