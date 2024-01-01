Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 RAM 1500

129,451 KM

Details Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Watch This Vehicle

2014 RAM 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5" ST

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1714428738
  2. 1714428739
  3. 1714428740
  4. 1714428741
  5. 1714428743
  6. 1714428744
  7. 1714428746
  8. 1714428747
  9. 1714428748
  10. 1714428749
  11. 1714428750
  12. 1714428751
  13. 1714428752
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
129,451KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7FT3ES269376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,451 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD SL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD SL 157,598 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Toyota Sienna 5DR V6 LE 7-PASS AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Toyota Sienna 5DR V6 LE 7-PASS AWD 178,559 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Dodge Grand Caravan 4DR WGN SXT PREMIUM PLUS 170,593 KM $11,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2014 RAM 1500