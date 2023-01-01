2015 Honda Fit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,500 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 5 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9560155

9560155 VIN: 3HGGK5H52FM100047

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 76,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

