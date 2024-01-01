$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Compass
4WD 4DR
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A5210
- Mileage 153,057 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience freedom and adventure with the 2015 Jeep Compass, a vehicle that merges rugged capability with an essence of luxury designed for the family that loves to explore. This isn't just another SUV; it's your all-access pass to comfort, durability, and convenience. Key Features:4x4 Drivetrain, Bluetooth and many more. ** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ... ... ...
Vehicle Features
