Experience freedom and adventure with the 2015 Jeep Compass, a vehicle that merges rugged capability with an essence of luxury designed for the family that loves to explore. This isnt just another SUV; its your all-access pass to comfort, durability, and convenience. Key Features:4x4 Drivetrain, Bluetooth and many more.

2015 Jeep Compass

153,057 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR

2015 Jeep Compass

4WD 4DR

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

153,057KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4NJDAB0FD109019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5210
  • Mileage 153,057 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience freedom and adventure with the 2015 Jeep Compass, a vehicle that merges rugged capability with an essence of luxury designed for the family that loves to explore. This isn't just another SUV; it's your all-access pass to comfort, durability, and convenience. Key Features:4x4 Drivetrain, Bluetooth and many more. ** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ... ... ... ... ... ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-XXXX

613-822-2725

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2015 Jeep Compass