$31,429+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Toyota 4Runner
4X4 | REAR CAMERA | ALLOYS | TOW PKG | BLUETOOTH
2015 Toyota 4Runner
4X4 | REAR CAMERA | ALLOYS | TOW PKG | BLUETOOTH
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$31,429
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
102,896KM
VIN JTEBU5JRXF5209678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 261096
- Mileage 102,896 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! 4X4 w/ Backup camera, 17-inch alloys, tow package, running boards, air conditioning, keyless entry, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2015 Toyota 4Runner 4X4 | REAR CAMERA | ALLOYS | TOW PKG | BLUETOOTH 102,896 KM $31,429 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tundra 4X4 | 5.7L V | TOW PKG | TONNEAU | ALLOYS | A/C 128,521 KM $44,277 + tax & lic
2024 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4X4 | CREW | ECOBOOST | LEATHER | PANO ROOF 69,002 KM $63,889 + tax & lic
Email Car-On Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
$31,429
+ taxes & licensing>
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2015 Toyota 4Runner