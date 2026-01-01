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LOW KMS!! 4X4 w/ Backup camera, 17-inch alloys, tow package, running boards, air conditioning, keyless entry, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2015 Toyota 4Runner

102,896 KM

Details Description

$31,429

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota 4Runner

4X4 | REAR CAMERA | ALLOYS | TOW PKG | BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle
14525713

2015 Toyota 4Runner

4X4 | REAR CAMERA | ALLOYS | TOW PKG | BLUETOOTH

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14525713
  2. 14525713
  3. 14525713
  4. 14525713
Contact Seller

$31,429

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
102,896KM
VIN JTEBU5JRXF5209678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 261096
  • Mileage 102,896 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! 4X4 w/ Backup camera, 17-inch alloys, tow package, running boards, air conditioning, keyless entry, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$31,429

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2015 Toyota 4Runner