2016 CARGO VAN, 130 IN LOW ROOF, FULLY LOADED, A/C SAFETY INCLUDED. **COMMERCIAL FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES

2016 Ford Transit

151,768 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

2016 Ford Transit

T-250 130" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Swing-Out RH Dr

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

151,768KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTYR1ZG6GKB39451

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # A5085
  • Mileage 151,768 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CARGO VAN, 130 IN LOW ROOF, FULLY LOADED, A/C SAFETY INCLUDED. **COMMERCIAL FINANCING AND LEASING AVAILABLE** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2016 Ford Transit