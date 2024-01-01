2016 Ford Transit Connect

Menu
Explore the versatile 2016 Ford Transit at our dealership. Spacious, efficient, and reliable, its ideal for businesses or personal use. Experience its quality today. Bluetooth features.

204,735 KM

Details Description Features

XL w/Dual Sliding Doors

Location

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

204,735KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN NM0LS7E76G1282930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A5294
  • Mileage 204,735 KM

Vehicle Description

***WE APPROVE EVERYBODY***APPLY NOW AT DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM O.A.C., DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

$CALL + taxes & licensing

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

