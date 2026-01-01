$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
BASE 6A
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 133,183 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2016 Kia Soul Base in silver is a practical and efficient compact hatchback with a distinctive design and a comfortable, user-friendly interior. Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers smooth daily driving and excellent economy. The interior offers cloth seating, air conditioning, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, power windows, power door locks, keyless entry, cruise control, and split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility. Technology features include an AM/FM audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, and steering-wheel audio controls. Safety equipment includes stability and traction control, ABS brakes, brake assist, hill start assist, tire pressure monitoring, front and side airbags, and side curtain airbags. A reliable and affordable vehicle thats ideal for commuting or city driving.
AutoAgents
ON
613-909-XXXX(click to show)
613-909-3884