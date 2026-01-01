Menu
This 2016 Kia Soul Base in silver is a practical and efficient compact hatchback with a distinctive design and a comfortable, user-friendly interior. Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers smooth daily driving and excellent economy. The interior offers cloth seating, air conditioning, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, power windows, power door locks, keyless entry, cruise control, and split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility. Technology features include an AM/FM audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, and steering-wheel audio controls. Safety equipment includes stability and traction control, ABS brakes, brake assist, hill start assist, tire pressure monitoring, front and side airbags, and side curtain airbags. A reliable and affordable vehicle thats ideal for commuting or city driving.

2016 Kia Soul

133,183 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul

BASE 6A

13474570

2016 Kia Soul

BASE 6A

Location

AutoAgents

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
133,183KM
VIN KNDJN2A23G7402064

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 133,183 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2016 Kia Soul Base in silver is a practical and efficient compact hatchback with a distinctive design and a comfortable, user-friendly interior. Powered by a fuel-efficient 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, it delivers smooth daily driving and excellent economy. The interior offers cloth seating, air conditioning, a tilt and telescopic steering wheel, power windows, power door locks, keyless entry, cruise control, and split-folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility. Technology features include an AM/FM audio system with USB and auxiliary inputs, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, and steering-wheel audio controls. Safety equipment includes stability and traction control, ABS brakes, brake assist, hill start assist, tire pressure monitoring, front and side airbags, and side curtain airbags. A reliable and affordable vehicle thats ideal for commuting or city driving.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

AutoAgents

AutoAgents

ON

1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6

613-909-3884

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoAgents

613-909-3884

2016 Kia Soul