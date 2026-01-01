$14,250+ taxes & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
SX AWD
2017 Kia Sportage
SX AWD
Location
AutoAgents
1485 Laperriere ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7S6
613-909-3884
$14,250
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # AA1614A
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Kia Sportage SX AWD stands out with its striking black exterior paired with a rare and upscale gold leather interior, delivering a bold look combined with premium comfort. Powered by a responsive 2.0L turbocharged engine matched to a smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, this all-wheel drive Sportage offers confident year-round performance, strong acceleration, and excellent handling whether commuting in the city or heading out on the highway.
The SX trim is the top performance-oriented model and comes exceptionally well equipped with LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, LED fog lights, chrome exterior accents, panoramic sunroof, power folding heated side mirrors with integrated turn signals, hands-free smart power liftgate, and stylish alloy wheels that complement the black exterior finish perfectly. The AWD system provides enhanced traction and stability in all weather conditions.
Inside, the premium gold leather interior creates a luxurious atmosphere with heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, power adjustable driver and passenger seats with memory function, dual-zone automatic climate control, push-button start with smart key, remote start capability, power windows, power locks, tilt and telescopic steering column, and a spacious rear seating area with split folding rear seats for added cargo flexibility.
Technology features include a large touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Bluetooth hands-free calling and audio streaming, premium Harman Kardon sound system, satellite radio capability, USB and auxiliary inputs, rearview camera, 360-degree surround view monitor, blind spot detection, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning system, autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, parking sensors, and multiple airbags with advanced safety engineering including ABS, traction control, and electronic stability control.
This 2017 Kia Sportage SX AWD combines sporty turbo performance, luxury-level features, advanced safety technology, and all-weather capability, making it an outstanding choice for drivers who want style, comfort, and confidence in one well-equipped SUV.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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