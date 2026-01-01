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2016 RAM 1500

218,888 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Watch This Vehicle
14438050

2016 RAM 1500

Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Location

Janex Auto Sales

1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-260-0373

  1. 14438050
  2. 14438050
  3. 14438050
  4. 14438050
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
218,888KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT6GG345205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26193
  • Mileage 218,888 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Janex Auto Sales

Janex Auto Sales

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1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
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613-260-0373

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Janex Auto Sales

613-260-0373

2016 RAM 1500