$CALL+ taxes & licensing
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2016 RAM 1500
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
2016 RAM 1500
Tradesman Crew Cab SWB 4WD
Location
Janex Auto Sales
1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
613-260-0373
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
218,888KM
VIN 3C6RR7KT6GG345205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26193
- Mileage 218,888 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Janex Auto Sales
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1138 Carling Ave, Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3
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Janex Auto Sales
613-260-0373
2016 RAM 1500