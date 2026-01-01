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2016 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
2016 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$12,822
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
98,432KM
VIN 3VWD67AJ2GM249162
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silk Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour TITAN BLACK, SIENNA CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B8437A
- Mileage 98,432 KM
Vehicle Description
All of the engines on offer for this Jetta are turbocharged and highly efficient, meaning plenty of power at all times. This 2016 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
With sophisticated amenities that make every drive more comfortable, the 2016 Jetta offers the upscale details to elevate the entire experience. The 2016 Volkswagen Golf offers German-engineered performance, style, and precision in a perfectly equipped package. With a touchscreen audio system that offers wireless streaming to the steering wheel mounted cruise control and standard rear view camera, its hard to find a reason not to purchase this awesome ride!
This sedan has 98,432 km. It's Silk Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 150HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
With sophisticated amenities that make every drive more comfortable, the 2016 Jetta offers the upscale details to elevate the entire experience. The 2016 Volkswagen Golf offers German-engineered performance, style, and precision in a perfectly equipped package. With a touchscreen audio system that offers wireless streaming to the steering wheel mounted cruise control and standard rear view camera, its hard to find a reason not to purchase this awesome ride!
This sedan has 98,432 km. It's Silk Blue Metallic in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 150HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Immobilizer IV Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Mechanical
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.23 axle ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
55 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.4 TSI
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio
Exterior
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Light tinted glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Wheels w/Black Accents
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Heated Front Comfort Seats -inc: 8-way adjustable front seats w/manual lumbar support
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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$12,822
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2016 Volkswagen Jetta