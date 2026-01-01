$15,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Acura ILX
Technology Pkg
2017 Acura ILX
Technology Pkg
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # HA802209
- Mileage 106,040 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Acura ILX Technology Package
– Fully Loaded
– Only 106,000 km
***ACCIDENT FREE***
>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>
Price: 15900 + TAX + LICENSING
This beautiful 2017 Acura ILX Technology Package is finished in a stunning grey exterior and is in excellent condition inside and out. With only 106,000 km, this luxury sedan is reliable, fuel-efficient, and packed with premium features.
Features include:
Technology Package
Navigation system
Backup camera
Bluetooth connectivity
Remote starter
Heated front seats
Leather interior
Power sunroof
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Premium audio system
Alloy wheels
Keyless entry with push-button start
Steering wheel audio and cruise controls
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Air conditioning
This vehicle comes certified for Ontario or Quebec and is ready for its new owner.
Sold by Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario
Contact us today to schedule a viewing or test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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613-744-7090