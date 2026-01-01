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<p>2017 Acura ILX Technology Package <br>– Fully Loaded <br>– Only 106,000 km</p><p>***ACCIDENT FREE***</p><p>>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>></p><p><br>Price: 15900 + TAX + LICENSING</p><p>This beautiful 2017 Acura ILX Technology Package is finished in a stunning grey exterior and is in excellent condition inside and out. With only 106,000 km, this luxury sedan is reliable, fuel-efficient, and packed with premium features.<br>Features include:<br>Technology Package<br>Navigation system<br>Backup camera<br>Bluetooth connectivity<br>Remote starter<br>Heated front seats<br>Leather interior<br>Power sunroof<br>Dual-zone automatic climate control<br>Premium audio system<br>Alloy wheels<br>Keyless entry with push-button start<br>Steering wheel audio and cruise controls<br>Power windows, locks, and mirrors<br>Air conditioning<br>This vehicle comes certified for Ontario or Quebec and is ready for its new owner.</p><p>Sold by Ronys Auto Sales<br>1367 Labrie Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario<br>Contact us today to schedule a viewing or test drive!</p>

2017 Acura ILX

106,040 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Acura ILX

Technology Pkg

Watch This Vehicle
14399734

2017 Acura ILX

Technology Pkg

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
106,040KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 19UDE2F7XHA802209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # HA802209
  • Mileage 106,040 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Acura ILX Technology Package 
– Fully Loaded 
– Only 106,000 km

***ACCIDENT FREE***

>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>


Price: 15900 + TAX + LICENSING

This beautiful 2017 Acura ILX Technology Package is finished in a stunning grey exterior and is in excellent condition inside and out. With only 106,000 km, this luxury sedan is reliable, fuel-efficient, and packed with premium features.
Features include:
Technology Package
Navigation system
Backup camera
Bluetooth connectivity
Remote starter
Heated front seats
Leather interior
Power sunroof
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Premium audio system
Alloy wheels
Keyless entry with push-button start
Steering wheel audio and cruise controls
Power windows, locks, and mirrors
Air conditioning
This vehicle comes certified for Ontario or Quebec and is ready for its new owner.

Sold by Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario
Contact us today to schedule a viewing or test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
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$15,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2017 Acura ILX