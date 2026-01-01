$16,878+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT | 7-PASS | HTD LEATHER SEATS | NAV | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$16,878
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,917 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE GT!! 7-Passenger w/ leather seats, heated front & 2nd row captain's chairs, heated steering, DVD player, navigation, 17-inch alloys, remote start, backup camera, three-zone climate control, Stow N Go flat-folding 2nd & 3rd row, power liftgate, power sliding doors, tow package, automatic headlights, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seats, keyless entry, garage door opener, auto-dimming rearview mirror, 2nd & 3rd row sunshades, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
