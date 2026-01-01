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2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus - Leather Seats
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
115,165KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG2HR706626
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 115,165 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM!
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan.
This van has 115,165 km. It's Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Crew Plus. Add some extra comfort and convenience to your adventure with the Crew Plus package. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a 6.5-inch touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, power dual sliding doors, a power liftgate, overhead bins, a universal garage door opener, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG2HR706626.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Practicality reigns supreme in this Dodge Grand Caravan. This 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
This Dodge Grand Caravan offers drivers unlimited versatility, the latest technology, and premium features. This minivan is one of the most comfortable and enjoyable ways to transport families along with all of their stuff. Dodge designed this for families, and it shows in every detail. It's no wonder the Dodge Grand Caravan is Canada's favorite minivan.
This van has 115,165 km. It's Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Crew Plus. Add some extra comfort and convenience to your adventure with the Crew Plus package. It comes with leather seats which are heated in front, a 6.5-inch touchscreen radio with SiriusXM, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, power dual sliding doors, a power liftgate, overhead bins, a universal garage door opener, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGDG2HR706626.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Rear View Camera
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
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888-378-XXXX(click to show)
888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
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Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan