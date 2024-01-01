Menu
2017 GMC Terrain

SLE2 w/ heated seats, remote start, backup camera, Pioneer premium audio, 18-inch alloys, automatic climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!



110,547 KM

Details Description

$CALL




SLE2 | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | REMOTE START

11910788





Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500





Used
110,547KM
VIN 2GKALNEK4H6352380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,547 KM

Vehicle Description

SLE2 w/ heated seats, remote start, backup camera, Pioneer premium audio, 18-inch alloys, automatic climate control, full power group incl. power seat, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!


















