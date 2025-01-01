$12,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr 2.0L, AUTO, A/C, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA
2017 Hyundai Tucson
AWD 4dr 2.0L, AUTO, A/C, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 166,232 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
>>12900 + TAX + LICENSING>>
>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>
AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER LOCK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales
Email Rony's Auto Sales
Rony's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-744-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-744-7090