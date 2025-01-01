Menu
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>12900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>

AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER LOCK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS

2017 Hyundai Tucson

166,232 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 2.0L, AUTO, A/C, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA

12898184

2017 Hyundai Tucson

AWD 4dr 2.0L, AUTO, A/C, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
166,232KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J2CA43HU484215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,232 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

>>12900 + TAX + LICENSING>>

>>COMES WITH ONTARIO OR QUEBEC SAFETY>>

AUTOMATIC, 4 CYLINDER, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, REARVIEW CAMERA, POWER LOCK, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS   

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2017 Hyundai Tucson