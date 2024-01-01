$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Latitude 4WD
2017 Jeep Cherokee
Latitude 4WD
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
118,500KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4PJMCS1HW576902
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Dual Power Seats
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre
2006 Pontiac Solstice Roadster 126,550 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey Crossroad FWD 101,800 KM $12,200 + tax & lic
2016 Honda CR-V LX 2WD 185,600 KM $14,450 + tax & lic
Email Garage Plus Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
Call Dealer
613-695-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Garage Plus Auto Centre
613-695-0800
2017 Jeep Cherokee