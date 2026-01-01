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<p>2017 Mazda3 SE – Accident Free – Certified Ontario & Quebec<br>💲Priced 12900 + TAX + LICENSING.</p><p>Ronys Auto Sales is proud to offer this 2017 Mazda3 SE with 132608 km. This accident-free sedan is in excellent condition, comes certified in Ontario or Quebec, and is ready to drive home!<br>Features Include:<br>Accident Free<br>Heated leather seats<br>Power drivers seat<br>Reverse backup camera<br>Tinted windows<br>Keyless entry<br>Power windows<br>Power locks<br>Air conditioning<br>Bluetooth connectivity<br>Steering wheel audio & cruise controls<br>Alloy wheels<br>Excellent fuel economy<br>Clean inside and out<br>✅ Certified for Ontario or Quebec<br>📍 Ronys Auto Sales<br>1367 Labrie Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario<br>Financing options available. Trade-ins are welcome.<br>Call or message today to book your test drive before its gone!</p>

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

132,608 KM

Details Description Features

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

SE, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER INTERRIOR, 132KM

Watch This Vehicle
14517823

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

SE, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER INTERRIOR, 132KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
132,608KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3MZBN1T76HM143713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,608 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Mazda3 SE – Accident Free – Certified Ontario & Quebec
💲Priced 12900 + TAX + LICENSING.

Rony's Auto Sales is proud to offer this 2017 Mazda3 SE with 132608 km. This accident-free sedan is in excellent condition, comes certified in Ontario or Quebec, and is ready to drive home!
Features Include:
Accident Free
Heated leather seats
Power driver's seat
Reverse backup camera
Tinted windows
Keyless entry
Power windows
Power locks
Air conditioning
Bluetooth connectivity
Steering wheel audio & cruise controls
Alloy wheels
Excellent fuel economy
Clean inside and out
✅ Certified for Ontario or Quebec
📍 Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario
Financing options available. Trade-ins are welcome.
Call or message today to book your test drive before it's gone!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
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$12,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2017 Mazda MAZDA3