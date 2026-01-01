$12,900+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
SE, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER INTERRIOR, 132KM
2017 Mazda MAZDA3
SE, AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, LEATHER INTERRIOR, 132KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,608 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Mazda3 SE – Accident Free – Certified Ontario & Quebec
💲Priced 12900 + TAX + LICENSING.
Rony's Auto Sales is proud to offer this 2017 Mazda3 SE with 132608 km. This accident-free sedan is in excellent condition, comes certified in Ontario or Quebec, and is ready to drive home!
Features Include:
Accident Free
Heated leather seats
Power driver's seat
Reverse backup camera
Tinted windows
Keyless entry
Power windows
Power locks
Air conditioning
Bluetooth connectivity
Steering wheel audio & cruise controls
Alloy wheels
Excellent fuel economy
Clean inside and out
✅ Certified for Ontario or Quebec
📍 Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Avenue, Ottawa, Ontario
Financing options available. Trade-ins are welcome.
Call or message today to book your test drive before it's gone!
Vehicle Features
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613-744-7090